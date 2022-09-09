Gilbert Lee, MD is Selected San Diego's Top Doc - Physicians of Exceptional Excellence

Dr. Lee has been voted Top Doc in Plastic Surgery 15 years running, an honor held by less than 1% of San Diego's physicians

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbert Lee, MD, FACS, a triple board-certified plastic surgeon out of San Diego, CA is the founder of Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, an aesthetic practice focused on improving patients' lives through the latest techniques in surgical and non-surgical treatments.

Dr. Lee was voted this year as one of San Diego's Physicians of Exceptional Excellence, more commonly known as 'Top Doc' in Plastic Surgery by his fellow peers. In an annual poll by the San Diego County Medical Society, the physicians of San Diego are asked to whom they would refer themselves or their family for medical care. The distinction is bestowed on only the top 5% of physicians. What is even more impressive is that Dr. Lee has been voted Top Doc in Plastic Surgery 15 years running, an honor held by less than 1% of San Diego's physicians.

"I wake up every day with the intent to change people's lives for the better. I work to make one's external appearance match their inner beauty, transforming their self-confidence and boosting their outlook on life, says Dr. Lee."

Dr. Lee received his plastic surgical training at Washington University and has helped countless patients achieve the beautiful and natural results they desire. Dr. Lee specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery and is an expert in providing natural, lasting results. Since founding Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa in 1994, Dr. Lee has become a real leader in the San Diego medical scene.

Not only does Changes provide a wide range of surgical options, but also offers the most advanced Med Spa procedures, including but not limited to, injectables, laser treatments, non-surgical body contouring, and a large assortment of esthetician services using the most advanced medical technology.

About Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa:

San Diego-based Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa was founded in 1994 by Dr. Gilbert Lee. In 2020, Dr. Michael Rossi joined Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa and has made a huge impression on the San Diego plastic surgery scene. His naturally beautiful surgical and injectable results and unmatched compassion for his patients were recognized by the readers of the prestigious Ranch & Coast Magazine as he was voted "Best San Diego Plastic Surgeon" for 2019.

At Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa, each patient receives entirely unique, individualized treatment plan and procedure from expert-level providers. Combining artistry with precision, Changes Plastic Surgery & Spa offers rhinoplasty and facelift surgery, breast surgery, body contouring, and facial rejuvenation, along with all types of cosmetic and revisionary surgery for both men and women.

To learn more, visit: http://www.changesplasticsurgery.com

Contact: info@changesplasticsurgery.com / 858-720-1440

