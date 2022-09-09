AdCare Rhode Island Named Fastest Growing Companies Finalist by Providence Business News

/EIN News/ -- NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdCare Rhode Island is excited to be recognized for the second consecutive year as a Providence Business News Fastest Growing Companies finalist in the $5 million to $25 million category.



Fred Trapassi, Jr., CEO, attributes growth achieved in 2021 to “their extremely knowledgeable and motivated staff who are dedicated to helping individuals struggling with addiction; the phenomenal multimedia marketing, and business development support from AdCare’s parent company, American Addiction Centers; and the enormous demand for treatment. “In our communities, the state of Rhode Island, and across the country, the opioid/fentanyl overdose epidemic worsened by COVID is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Trapassi. “During COVID, we saw an increase in people experiencing isolation, anxiety, depression, and addiction,” said Sarah Horgan, COO, “and the volume of services provided expanded to meet the need.”

Telehealth services grew tremendously. By bringing treatment to the patient, AdCare was able to treat more patients. AdCare is now introducing a hybrid model at its Greenville and South Kingstown, RI outpatient programs to accommodate patients who want in-person treatment, as well as those who prefer accessing treatment via telehealth.

“More patients entering the inpatient detox and residential program at AdCare Rhode Island -- the only residential facility in the state to initiate patients on medication assisted therapies -- opted to begin MAT and experienced an overall success rate of 82%,” said Trapassi.

Construction is also underway on a 21-bed addition that will bring the total number of beds to 80 and expand treatment capacity by 36%. “Looking ahead, I think there will be no shortage of people in need of treatment, and we look forward to serving them,” said Trapassi.

Since its purchase in 2018 by American Addiction Centers, a national provider of addiction treatment, AdCare Rhode Island’s inpatient, outpatient and telehealth services have grown to provide the most comprehensive continuum of substance use disorder treatment in Rhode Island. To learn more about treatment at the AdCare Rhode Island’s inpatient program, please call 401-294-6160 and press prompt #2. For outpatient and/or telehealth services, call 401-783-2220.