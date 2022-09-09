At A CAGR 13.0% U.S. Events Market To Reach $538.6 Billion By 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. events market generated $94.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $538.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in sponsorship for events and surge in interest among youth in entrepreneurship& business seminars drive the growth of the U.S. events market. However, high operational costs and entry barriers due to presence of existing giant players hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and rise in infrastructural investments create new opportunities in the coming years.

The term event refers to organizing a show which involves public gathering at a pre-determined place and time. The most popular events include conference & exhibition, corporate events & seminar, promotion & fundraising, music & art performance, sports, festival, trade shows, product launch, and similar others. The initial stage of a major event involves understanding the audience and their behavior that excite and emotionally engage them. The final stage involves conducting an event appropriately. In 2020, on the basis of type, the corporate events & seminars segment garnered the maximum events industry share, owing to rise in number of companies and frequent seminars & events conducted by them. In addition, such seminars and events involve interaction between speaker and audience, thus attracting more attendees.

On the other hand, the music concerts category is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in popularity of such events among the global population, especially the youth and middle-aged individuals, which boost the U.S. events market growth. Furthermore, such music concerts and events offer valuable opportunities for promoters and brands to align themselves with people attending concerts.

Depending on revenue source, the sponsorship segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020. This is attributed to unlimited opportunities the organizers find to broaden their competitive advantage.

Moreover, sponsoring an event increases reach among potential buyers and customers, thereby boosting the growth of the events industry. By age group, the 21–40 years segment contributed the maximum revenue in 2019, owing to growing interest toward entrepreneur & business seminars, conferences that offer proper guideline & direction to the youth for establishing a start-up, along with music concerts and festive gatherings. However, entering into this industry may require high initial costs and can be risky due to the presence of existing giants. Thus, potential entry barrier is anticipated to hinder the growth of the industry during the events industry forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to lockdown measures implemented across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic, many events such as music concerts, sports, corporate seminars & conferences, and others were either canceled or postponed. This reduced the overall market revenue considerably.

The organization of webinars and online events increased during the lockdown with cancellation of physical events. The market is expected to recover post-lockdown.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. events market based ontype, revenue source, organizer, age group, and income group.

Based on type, the corporate events & seminars segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid events segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on organizer, the entertainment segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearlyone-third of the total share of the U.S. events market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on income group, the lower-middle-class segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the upper-class segment is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the U.S. events market analyzed in the research includeAccess Destination Services, LLC, BCD Meeting & Events, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Creative Group, Inc., BI Worldwide, ITA Group, Cvent, Inc., The ATPI Group, Maritz Holdings, Inc., and 360 Destination Group.

