New York State Department of State Syracuse Regional Board of Review to Meet Thursday; September 15th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SYRACUSE REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday; September 15, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:
Hughes State Office Building
333 East Washington Street
Main Hearing Room, First Floor
Syracuse, NY 13202
WHO:
Syracuse Regional Board of Review
WHAT:
Monthly Meeting of the Board
WHEN:
Thursday; September 15th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.
The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Syracuse Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.
When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.
More ways to join:
Join from the meeting link
https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m2fc028e4de71f30ce524387de5bafd8e
Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 1613 38 9731
Meeting password: ArwrnWqs662
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-518-549-0500,,1613389731## US (English Menu)
Join by phone
+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)
Join from a video system or application
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business
Dial [email protected]
If you are a host, click here to view host information.
Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com
Contact:
Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.