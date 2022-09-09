NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES CONSTRUCTION COMPLETE ON LAKE ONTARIO MARINA RESILIENCY PROJECT IN TOWN OF IRONDEQUOIT, MONROE COUNTY

The New York State Department of State (DOS) announced today the completion of construction of a $233,000 resiliency project awarded to Monroe County, through the State’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). Sutter’s Marina is located off Irondequoit Bay Front West County Park, on the western shore of Irondequoit Bay. The marina contains four docks, which provide approximately 150 boat slips. In addition to summer dockage, the Marina offers an onsite fuel station. Due to increased water levels of Lake Ontario, and during high water events, several structures at the marina, including the facilities marine fuel station, were susceptible to flooding, threatening to inhibit the Marina’s ability to operate. The completed project will ensure that the facility remain open and functioning during times of high water.

“New York’s REDI program continues to invest in resiliency projects that will help foster tourism and outdoor recreation in Lake Ontario shoreline communities,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “The improvements to Sutter’s Marina will allow residents and visitors to safely enjoy Irondequoit Bay for generations to come, while also contributing to economic development, tourism, quality of life and waterfront community revitalization.”

Resiliency measures implemented in this project consisted of demolishing existing structures at the Marina, while retaining select equipment for reuse (fuel tank and pump). Both the main operations building, and the fuel shed were reconstructed within the same footprint of the existing building on raised concrete foundation slabs above the high-water and flood elevations.

REDI Co-Chair and Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The completion of the Sutter’s Marina project at Irondequoit Bay is another example of how New York is ensuring the resiliency of our infrastructure and our economy. Tourism and recreation are important economic drivers throughout the region and statewide, and under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the REDI program will continue to make investments that preserve and enhance local communities and their economies from future climate-related disruptions.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Governor Hochul and I are deeply committed to enhancing resiliency against the threats of climate change and extreme weather across the state. The widespread flooding that homes and local businesses along Lake Ontario experienced in recent years has led to critical investments that will help our shoreline communities withstand future flood events and limit disruptions to economic activity.”

Senator Samra Brook said, “New York’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative is revitalizing our regional infrastructure and securing the future of local mainstays, like Sutters Marina, for years to come. I’m proud to have helped secure almost a quarter million dollars of state funding to make our community more resilient to flooding and look forward to securing further investments in our community to ensure Monroe County can thrive.”

Assemblywoman Clark said, "Many thanks to the REDI Commission for continuing to invest in local infrastructure that enhances the quality of life of our residents. Projects like the reconstruction of Sutters Marina support sustainability goals and will also ensure the new structure meets the changing needs we face due to high water and flood risks."

County Executive Adam Bello said, “The new Sutter’s Marina is designed to operate as normal during times of high water – an important upgrade as the marina is key to support the waterfront economy. Thank you, Governor Kathy Hochul, the REDI Commission, and to our Monroe County Parks Department, for your work to make our shorelines safer and stronger.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million, to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

DOS is the REDI oversight agency on the Sutter’s Marina project. For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.

