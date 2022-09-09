Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 09.06.22
The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, September 6, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.
Proposed Meeting Agenda
- Roll Call of Task Force Members
- Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda
- Draft Legislation Recommendations
- Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities
- Question and Answer Session
- Action Items and Future Agenda Items
The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:
On a computer or mobile phone:
- WebEx>>
Event number: 2308 186 8134
Password: public (782542 from phones)
By phone:
+1-202-860-2110
Access code: 230 818 68134
For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].