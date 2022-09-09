Agritourism Market | Travel agent segment held the major share 67.5%

PRORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global agritourism market was pegged at $42.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $62.98 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Increase in travel and tourism industry, government initiatives toward agritourism, and increase in adoption of agri-allied business drive the growth of the global agritourism market. However, lack of awareness among tourists and improper commercialization of agritourism hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in health consciousness to support adoption of agritourism is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Agritourism is subset of the rural tourism. It is known by various names, depend on the region and type of farming, such as agriculture tourism, Agrotourism, farm tourism, farm vacation tourism, wine tourism, agritourism, as well as some related terms that are used interchangeably with agritourism or that are complementary to agritourism include nature tourism, rural tourism, alternative farming, wildlife enterprises, ecotourism, Agritainment, heritage tourism, Agri education, and value-added agriculture. It is generally defend as visiting a working agricultural setting for leisure, recreation or educational purposes. These usually include farm-based recreation activities. It is emerging concept of tourism industry, which has been gaining opportunistic ground in terms of traveler awareness, media exposure, and adoption by agriculturalist looking for diversified income streams. Stress, frustration, and mental disorders such as depression are some of the problems faced by urban people. People are getting rid of hectic life style and materialistic & cement world so people are actively finding green world to spend some time. Agritourism is one of such option where people can find peace and calmness, furthermore, they can involve in farm activates, which can reduce the stress and frustration. There are various activities involved in Agritourism such as agriculture museum & displays, archery, barn dances, bed and breakfast accommodations, cabin living, camping, canning produce, farm cooking contest, farm stores & markets, farm scavenger hunts, heritage trails, and hunting. These kinds of innovative activities are increasingly attracting tourist specially family and student groups, which is expected to boost the growth of the Agritourism market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, people have been restricted to stay at their homes to stop the spread of infection. Moreover, most of the countries’ boundaries have been closed, which negatively affected the tourism business, especially agritourism.

However, the decrease in coronavirus affected people and development in Covid-19 vaccination is expected to help the agritourism industry get back on track.

The global agritourism market is segmented on the basis of activity, sales channel, and region. Based on activity, the market is divided into on-farm sales, outdoor recreation, agritainment, educational tourism, accommodations, and others. The on-farm sales segment dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the accommodations segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

On the basis of outdoor recreation, the market is classified into travel agent and direct. The travel agent segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the direct segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

The global agritourism market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market.

The global agritourism market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players including Agricultural Tour Operators International, Bay Farm Tours, Agrilys Voyages, Farm to Farm Tours, Blackberry Farm, LLC, Harvest Travel International, Greenmount Travel, Select Holidays, Field Farm Tours Limited, and Stita Group.