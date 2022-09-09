The Best Place To Watch Sports In CT Is Game Time Sports Bar
Game TIme Sports Is Your Newest Destination For Beer, Food & Sports Including NFL, MLB, NCAA, NBA & NHL Games.MYSTIC , CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to bringing people together there's nothing quite like sports. Groton is now on the map with a Sports Bar to deliver the entertainment for game time!
Groton has an upstanding reputation for embracing fans across the country. With a direct location midway between New York and Boston, and a strong network through sports, schools, family, and military, Groton has always had a “Hometown” feel for locals and visitors sharing stories and representing jerseys of teams and schools nationwide. Justifying the difference between a bar and a sports bar takes careful critiquing and a strict “must-have” list. TVs, Atmosphere, Bar Games, Drinks, Food, and Location have all been checked-off.
Game Time is locally owned by Daniel Van Kruiningen, a local entrepreneur who knows the crowd and what the area desires. This isn’t Dan’s first clutch performance. Dan has been in the restaurant business for years owning and operating several very successful, local restaurants including; Surf Cantina in Westerly, RI which some locals would call the best mexican restaurant near me, and Chapter One in Mystic and Guilford, CT.
With 16 TVs, the atmosphere speaks for itself. Game Time brings cheering and comradery for all Football Fanatics, March Madness Brackets, Playoff Rivalries, Worldwide Opens, and Sunday Funday goers. Not only is Game TIme a great place to watch a game but it also a place to release your competitive spirit with floor games; pool table, basketball arcade, and the Golden Tee golf video game bring teams together. The atmosphere is welcoming for fanatics tall and small. On game day expect to hear the cheers of passionate fans with their families, friends, or local teams and coaches. The drinks are poured in your favor from the well-rounded beer and wine selection to the signature cocktails. The Blue Gatoria and Knockout Punch feel hydrating for any overtime action. The full bar offers anything neat, shaken, or stirred.
Bar food enthusiasts would be blown away by the “true” grubhub classics and the old school generous portions and friendly service. The starting line-up appetizers hit it out of the park from wings and rings to quesadillas, nachos, and jalapeno peppers. Cheese bites, fried pickles, chicken tenders, and hand crafted Bavarian style pretzels all join the starting line-up. The main entrees are a home run from burgers and chicken to the slow roasted thin sliced prime rib sandwich and corn beef Reubens.
For anyone who plans their weekend around their team’s sports schedule, refer to the website for all the Sports on TV, and make Game Time your favorite local sports bar. Every Sunday, got locked in with NFL Sunday Sports Ticket and Game Time specials. The location is easy for all fanatics. With a large parking lot and easy access to the city or town, Game Time is just what Groton needed and is bringing together fans of all levels and has earned the right to be called the best Sports Bar in Groton CT.
