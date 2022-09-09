There were 1,368 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,810 in the last 365 days.
Matthew Heath’s Two Years of Captivity in Venezuela
September 09, 2022, 13:14 GMT
Today marks two years since U.S. citizen and Marine veteran Matthew Heath was wrongfully detained in Venezuela. Matthew was arrested in September 2020 on specious charges, and his trial remains ongoing. As Secretary Blinken has said, he is personally focused on bringing U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained home. We continue to press the Maduro regime for the immediate and unconditional release of Matthew and all other wrongfully detained U.S. nationals in Venezuela.
