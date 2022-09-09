Matthew Heath’s Two Years of Captivity in Venezuela

Today marks two years since U.S. citizen and Marine veteran Matthew Heath was wrongfully detained in Venezuela. Matthew was arrested in September 2020 on specious charges, and his trial remains ongoing. As Secretary Blinken has said, he is personally focused on bringing U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained home. We continue to press the Maduro regime for the immediate and unconditional release of Matthew and all other wrongfully detained U.S. nationals in Venezuela.