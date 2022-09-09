New app connecting dog owners with dog-friendly businesses in Cleveland, Ohio
Social Dog Cle is a unique app that connects dog owners with dog friendly businesses and events over a single convenient platform.
There are so many dog-friendly events and fundraisers that take place between now and Christmas. There could not be a better time to launch Social Dog Cle.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New app connecting dog owners with dog-friendly businesses in Cleveland
— Taylor, Founder & Creator
Dog owners struggling to find dog-friendly businesses and/or services in Cleveland can finally sigh a breath of relief. A new innovative mobile app, Social Dog Cle, is intelligently designed to connect dog owners with dog-friendly businesses and events.
The app is currently available on both Google Play and Apple App store.
With fall knocking at the door, it’s once again that time of the year when dog-friendly events are hosted in full bloom. There could not be a better time to launch Social Dog Cle.
“We are excited to share with you all that we have just launched the ultimate dog friendly resource app aimed to bridge the gap between dog owners and the pet business community. Social Dog Cle provides a simple but detailed guide for Cleveland dog owners at the palm of their hands”, stated the leading woman behind the breakthrough app.
A pet lover by passion, the founder of the app has been a part of the Cleveland pet business community for the last 6 years. Her passion for pups led her to open Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care in 2016. The company was a great learning experience for her as the business helped her to enrich her knowledge about animal nutrition and quality dog treats. Based on this new knowledge, she founded a dog treat business called Moose and Lulu’s, after selling Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care. However, over the last 6 years, she noticed a huge gap between the pet business community and Cleveland dog owners. The dilemma prompted her to launch an initiative that could address the problem, and thus, Social Dog Cle was born.
Social Dog Cle has come up with an individualized set of features for both personal user’s aka dog owners and dog-friendly businesses.
Features for dog owners:
● Potential to discover 350+ nearby dog-friendly businesses and services
● Discover 40+ upcoming local dog friendly events
● Receive exclusive discounts to their favorite local businesses
● Ability to save events that the user wishes to attend
● Ability to take part in fun dog themed monthly challenges
Features for dog friendly businesses-
● Ability to reach hundreds of potential customers through one single platform
● Exposure for products, services, and discounts
● Opportunity to build brand loyalty
● Ability to reach out to potential customers easily in just a few clicks
● Ability to feature upcoming dog friendly events
“The app will enable dog-friendly businesses to advertise their businesses and services before the entire community of dog owners in Cleveland. It will further help you to lower down your marketing expenses and allot more time and money into growing your business.”
The app features a user-friendly dashboard and anybody with basic smartphone handling knowledge will be able to operate it.
Take a tour of the app Social Dog Cle!