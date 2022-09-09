BTCS Inc. and Force Family Office to Host a Closing Bell Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced that it would host a Closing Bell webinar to discuss its Staking-as-a-Service platform. The online event will take place on Thursday, September 15 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time and anyone interested in joining the webinar can register at: https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/financials/2022-09-15-btcs/



Charles Allen is CEO of BTCS, a financial technology company enabling the evolution of the internet by securing next-generation blockchains. He has been involved in the blockchain industry since its earliest days. Before joining BTCS, he worked domestically and internationally on technology, media, and financial services projects. Highlights include Managing Director at RK Equity Capital Markets LLC, Managing Director at TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, and Managing Director at Broadband Capital Management LLC, all boutique investment banks focused on advising and raising capital for small and mid-size companies.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain, and digital asset ecosystem and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake, and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is one of the largest networks of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community. For more information visit: forcefamilyoffice.com.

For More Information on the Event Contact:

Harvey Briggs - Chief Communications Officer

FORCE Family Office

hbriggs@forcefamilyoffice.com

BTCS Investor Relations

Adele Carey, VP Investor Relations

a.carey@btcs.com