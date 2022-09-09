Heat Resistant Coating Market Size to Hit $8078.59 Mn by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[219+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Heat Resistant Coating Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about USD 8078.59 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 5.40% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, KCC Corporation, RPM International Inc., Tikkurila OYJ., and others.

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Heat Resistant Coating Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Resin Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Modified Resins, Others), By Technology (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Heat Resistant Coating Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5892.4 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.40% and is anticipated to reach over USD 8078.59 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Heat Resistant Coating market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Heat Resistant Coating market.

What is Heat Resistant Coating? How big is the Heat Resistant Coating Industry?

Market Overview:

Broad spectrum thermal reflective coating technology is used to create heat-resistant coatings, also known as insulative coatings, that block heat radiations with a larger range of thermal energy. This coating inhibits heat conduction through the coating by 90% in the infrared and 85% in the ultraviolet due to the sun's radiation being reflected. These coatings operate in both directions. These coatings operate well in hot environments, are more resistant to corrosion and water, and hold their color better over time.

Additionally, it aids in controlling the spread of fires. The durability, heat resistance, and corrosion resistance, among other industries, can be very advantageous to the automotive, transportation, and structural construction industries. Heat-resistant coatings are frequently used in the building and construction sector. They work to ensure that different building materials and products follow important fire safety rules and guidelines. Applying heat-resistant coatings increases public safety and aids in the suppression of flames.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/heat-resistant-coating-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 219+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and ForecastGrowth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Heat Resistant Coating market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.40% between 2022 and 2028.

The Heat Resistant Coating market size was worth around US$ 5892.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 8078.59 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on technology, the power category dominated the market in 2021.

Based on application, the automotive and transportation category dominated the market in 2021.

On the basis of region, The Asia Pacific dominated the heat resistant coating market in 2021.

Market Growth Drivers

High demand and utilization drive the market growth

Avoiding overheating of flat roofs, metal, asbestos, or outside walls is the goal of heat-resistant coating. The interiors are kept cold throughout the scorching summer because of how highly reflective it is in the solar spectrum's near-infrared (non-visible) region. The efficiency of air conditioning plants is increased by utilizing heat-resistant coating, which also has the adaptability to handle dynamic motions. There is a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions due to the power savings from its use in buildings. Because the paint and coatings industry is so dependent on them, raw materials play a far larger role in this industry. It is crucial to reduce the availability of raw materials.

The acquisition of raw materials is in danger due to the rising trade restrictions. Especially those that employ industrial raw materials like metal, plastic, and chemicals struggle, there are many firms. In addition, market participants will have attractive opportunities due to increasing funding for new infrastructure initiatives, housing construction, and non-residential building renovations. The need for heat-resistant coatings will increase in the future due to new technical developments and greater public awareness of their advantages.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/heat-resistant-coating-market



Heat Resistant Coating Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, there has been a decline in the demand for heat-resistant coatings. The disruptions to the supply chain either stopped or suspended production, and the limitations placed on travel had a substantial influence on the market. They had an effect on the demand for paints and coatings, which in turn had an effect on the demand from the automotive, architectural, and aerospace industries. Paint and coatings manufacturers for autos are one of the industries that have been hit the hardest by the epidemic caused by the coronavirus. Large manufacturers have been forced to stop or postpone ongoing activities and plans as a direct result of the lockdown measures. The automotive coatings sector has been negatively damaged as a result of the failure of other auxiliary industries. The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a number of major repercussions, one of the most important being disruption of supply chains. In spite of this, it is projected that an increase in demand from the building and general industrial sectors will help to improve the market for paints and coatings in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As a result of social isolation, self-isolation, and citywide lockdowns, many construction sites around the world have ceased operations, even those that employ people working on critical projects such as hospitals. Because of this, the building industry has suffered significant setbacks. The aggregate of these factors had an impact on the total consumption of paint and coatings around the globe. Both demand and investment in the business have significantly dropped in recent years. As a direct consequence of this, COVID-19 had a generally destructive impact on the market.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global heat resistant coating market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Heat Resistant Coating market include:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Sherwin Williams Company

PPG Industries Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paints Co. Ltd

KCC Corporation

RPM International Inc.

Tikkurila OYJ

Browse the full “Heat Resistant Coating Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Resin Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Modified Resins, Others), By Technology (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Building & Construction, Industrial, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/heat-resistant-coating-market



Heat Resistant Coating Market: Segmentation Analysis

The heat resistant coating market has been segmented into resin type, technology, applications and region. The heat resistant coating market segments are based on resin type, silicone, epoxy, acrylic, polyester, modified resin, and others. The silicone resin market is predicted to develop significantly in 2021. Based on technology, the market is classified into powder and liquid. The powder category dominated the market in 2021. Based on application, the heat resistant coating market is segmented into automotive & transportation, consumer goods, building & construction, industrial, and others. The automotive and transportation industries are predicted to have the largest revenue share in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The market segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, the Asia Pacific dominated the global heat resistant coating market. The expansion's primary drivers are the transportation sector, rising FDI, new and developing economies, and low-cost labor. The service sector has grown more rapidly due to the digitization wave. The fast-growing service industry is increasing the demand for workplaces and residential properties in Asia-Pacific.

However, the lack of such infrastructure in these nations is also fueling a rise in construction activity in such nations. Due to breakthroughs and technological advancements in the region, the employment of heat resistant coatings for flammable fluid pipelines is increasing dramatically due to the region's continuous fast industrialization, particularly in China, Japan, and India.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/heat-resistant-coating-market



Recent Industry Developments:

February 2019: For new build and shop applications such as refineries, petrochemical plants, and industrial applications, PPG developed PPG Hi-temp 900 coating.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Heat Resistant Coating industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Heat Resistant Coating Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Heat Resistant Coating Industry?

What segments does the Heat Resistant Coating Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Heat Resistant Coating Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5892.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8078.59 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.40% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players AkzoNobel N.V., Sherwin Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun A/S, Hempel A/S, Kansai Paints Co. Ltd, KCC Corporation, RPM International Inc., Tikkurila OYJ., and Others Key Segment By Resin Type, Technology, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/heat-resistant-coating-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Heat Resistant Coating market is segmented as follows:

By Resin Type:

Silicone

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Modified Resins

Others

By Technology:

Powder

Liquid

By Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Heat Resistant Coating Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/heat-resistant-coating-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Resin Type, Technology, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/contract-research-organization-cro-market



- Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/chlorinated-polyvinyl-chloride-market



- Synthetic Leather Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/synthetic-leather-market



- Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/super-absorbent-polymer-sap-market



- Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/specialty-pulp-and-paper-chemicals-market



- Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market - https://www.fnfresearch.com/nitrogenous-fertilizer-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

