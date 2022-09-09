Global Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market to Surpass US$ 69.39 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global human tuberculosis vaccine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 50.57 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market:

Increasing inorganic activities such as partnership among market players is expected to drive global human tuberculosis vaccine market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on March 16, 2022, Bharat Biotech, a global company in vaccine innovation and a developer of vaccines for infectious diseases, announced a partnership with Biofabri, a biopharmaceutical company, to develop, manufacture, and market a new tuberculosis vaccine in more than 70 countries in Southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing government initiatives such as campaigns to raise awareness regarding tuberculosis are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on March 22, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a national public health agency of U.S., announced the launch of Think. Test. Treat TB, the first national communications campaign to increase testing and treatment for latent tuberculosis (TB) infection in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global human tuberculosis vaccine market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Valneva SE, Archivel Farma, BIOFABRI (Zendal), Japan BCG Laboratory, GreenSignal Bio Pharma Private Limited (GSBPL), AJ Vaccines A/S, Taj Pharma India Limited and Biomed Lublin S.A.

Market Segmentation:

Global Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market, by Route of Administration : Intradermal Percutaneous



Global Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market, by Age Group :

Pediatrics Adults



Global Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market, by Distribution Channel :

Public Private



Global Human Tuberculosis Vaccine Market, By Region:

North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa







