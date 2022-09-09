Submit Release
CareCloud to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 12

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that CFO, Bill Korn, will be participating in investor meetings during the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 12-14, 2022, including a presentation with an update on the business and CareCloud’s new digital health initiative, on Monday, September 12, 2022.

The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on the H.C. Wainwright conference platform for 30 days beginning Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 am EDT. Investors attending the conference may request a meeting via the conference’s sponsor, or through CareCloud’s IR representative, Gene Mannheimer at ICR Westwicke, by email at CareCloudIR@westwicke.com or by phone at 410-753-2640.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com. To view CareCloud’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud, Inc.
bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:
Gene Mannheimer
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
CareCloudPR@westwicke.com


