SCYNEXIS to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will present in person at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference and the Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York Date: Wednesday September 14, 2022 Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT Format: Company presentation and 1:1 meetings Registration: Link Event: Ladenburg Thalmann 2022 Annual Healthcare Conference, New York Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022 Time: 12:00 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. EDT Format: Company presentation and 1:1 meetings Webcast: Link

The presentations and archived webcasts can be found on the SCYNEXIS website here for 30 days following the event.



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. SCYNEXIS scientists are developing the company’s lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. SCYNEXIS has initiated the launch of its first commercial product in the U.S., BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BREXAFEMME on June 1, 2021. The FDA has accepted the Company’s sNDA submission for prevention of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and assigned a PDUFA decision date of November 30, 2022. In addition, late-stage clinical investigation of oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients is ongoing. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

