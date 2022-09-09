Legion Capital Announces 2022 Six Month Results

Private Equity Lender Posts Profitable Mid-Year Results on Increased Income and Asset Growth

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTC: LGCP), a FinTech driven, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers, announced its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. The Company posted a net profit of $333,201 for the six-month period, compared to an operating profit of $13,390 for the same period a year ago. Revenue rose 42.8% to approximately $2.37 million compared to $1.66 million for the same period prior year. It is important to note that mid-year results are not audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent auditor.



In addition to posting continued profitable results, Legion increased its asset size to $56.988 million from a year ending December 31, 2021 balance of $45.721 million, an increase of 24.6% and increased shareholder equity from $10.40 million to over $17.04 million.

“We are very pleased with the growth of our specialized lending business and our six month operating results for this year,” stated Legion President and CEO Paul Carrazzone. “Legion Capital continues to demonstrate increased income, profit and expansion of our lending portfolio. We are focused on offering unique specialized lending services to our clients helping them grow their businesses and real estate developments. That client centric focus is key to our continued growth and profitability. When we help our clients, we succeed with them.”

Legion Capital periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website www.LegionCapital.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual shareholder meeting.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (Symbol: LGCP) is a FinTech driven specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com .

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.