Proximity Cards Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.10% By 2028 : Analyzed by Business Overview & Development

Growth in the rate of digitization of economies, rise in the demand and preference for cashless modes of transaction, and increasing application of proximity cards by a wide range of end user verticals such as transportation, banking, retail and loyalty, entertainment, government, energy and utility, healthcare and others are the major factors attributable to the growth of proximity cards market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the proximity cards market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.10% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Therefore, the proximity cards market value, which was USD 10,213.1 million in 2020, would stand tall by USD 17,679.63 million by 2028.

Proximity cards are used as a substitute to hard and physical cash. Proximity cards are the contactless cards that require card reading devices to function. The proximity cards require 125 kHz radio frequency signals to function. This is done by capturing the signals and using them to verify the credentials by contactless card readers.

Rising focus on the adoption of better security solutions will emerge as the major proximity cards market growth driving factor. Growing digitization of emerging economies like India and China and rising research and development proficiencies for the development and advancement of products will further aggravate the proximity cards market value. Growing adoption of smart contactless card technology and growth and expansion of financial and banking sector especially in the emerging economies will further carve the way for the growth of the proximity cards market.

Thales Group, CardLogix Corporation., Giesecke+Devrient GmbH Watchdata Co., Ltd., HID Global Corporation, ID card SMB, IDenticard Systems, Paragon Group Limited, ADT., Zions Security, Advanced Card Systems Ltd., ASSA ABLOY, Zebra Technologies Corp., Magicard Ltd, AlphaCard., Identiv, Inc., Allegion plc, FERMAX ELECTRÓNICA, S.A.U., Honeywell International Inc., The Chamberlain Group, Inc. and Vanderbilt Industries among other domestic and global players.

Global Proximity Cards Market Scope and Market Size

The proximity cards market is segmented on the basis of frequency, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

The proximity cards market on the basis of frequency has been segmented into low frequency cards, high frequency cards and ultra- high frequency cards.

Based on technology, the proximity cards market has been segmented into smartcard integrated circuits, memory smart cards, microprocessor smart card and others.

On the basis of application, the proximity cards market has been segmented into hotel buildings, office building, government building and others.

On the basis of end user, the proximity cards market is segmented into transportation, banking, retail and loyalty, entertainment, government, energy and utility, healthcare and others.

Proximity Cards Market Study Objectives

**To analyse and research the global Proximity Cards market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast

**To present the key Instant Proximity Cards Players, production, revenue, market share, and recent development

**To split the breakdown data by regions, product type, manufacturers and distribution channel

**To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks

**To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

**To analyze competitive landscape such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Regional analysis includes:

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• Italy

• France

• BENELUX

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• U.A.E.

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

North America region dominates the proximity cards market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period. This is because the earliest adoption of proximity cards. Asia-Pacific region is projected to undergo substantial and project the highest CAGR for the forecast period owing to the rising digitization of economies and robust growth of financial and banking sector.

