Laryngoscope Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2022”, the laryngoscope market is expected to grow from $0.23 billion in 2021 to $0.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The global laryngoscope market is then expected to grow to $0.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%. The growing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases are one of the key reasons expected to boost laryngoscope market growth.

Key Trends In The Laryngoscope Market

Robot-assisted laryngoscopy is one of the key trends shaping the laryngoscope market. Growing complications or risks associated with advanced and experimental procedures contribute to increased demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy. The characteristics of robot-assisted devices such as reliability will increase precision levels and have near-absolute geometric accuracy, which helps to reduce the workload of the specialists and improve patient care. Implementing robotic systems leads to faster skill development than manual procedures, and also improves performance and safety.

Overview Of The Laryngoscope Market

The laryngoscope market consists of sales of laryngoscopes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture laryngoscopes. A laryngoscope is a medical device used to view and examine the larynx and vocal cords in the throat. This device is also used during tracheal intubation in patients requiring ventilator support. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Indirect Laryngoscope, Direct Laryngoscope

• By Product: Video Laryngoscopes, Standard Laryngoscopes, Fiber-Optic Laryngoscopes

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Examination Center

• By Geography: The global laryngoscope market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ambu, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, KARL STORZ, Medtronic, Olympus, HOYA, Roper Technologies, Inc. (Verathon, Inc.), Richard Wolf GmbH, Schoelly Fiberoptic GmbH, and Welch Allyn Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of laryngoscope market. The market report analyzes laryngoscope market size, laryngoscope market growth drivers, laryngoscope market share, laryngoscope market segments, laryngoscope market major players, laryngoscope market growth across geographies, and laryngoscope market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The laryngoscope market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

