Global Electric Lighting Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the electric lighting equipment market is expected to grow from $104.18 billion in 2021 to $115.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the electric lighting equipment market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electric lighting equipment market demand is expected to reach $164.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of electric lighting equipment market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2120&type=smp

Key Trends In The Electric Lighting Equipment Market

Major lighting companies are integrating lighting fixtures with IoT technology to enable remote user control and for controlling lighting in office, work environment and city infrastructure. IoT technology is widely being used in homes and work places to integrate and control internal and external light fixtures. Beacons, which are small Bluetooth radio transmitters that give signals to other devices, are used to enable wireless lighting control and broadcast the location of fixtures.

Overview Of The Electric Lighting Equipment Market

The electric lighting equipment industry consists of sales of electrical lighting equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce electric light bulbs and tubes, and parts and components (except glass blanks for electric light bulbs) or electric lighting fixtures (except vehicular), nonelectric lighting equipment, lamp shades (except glass and plastics), and lighting fixture components (except current-carrying wiring devices).

Learn more on the electric lighting equipment global market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-lighting-equipment-global-market-report

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Back Lighting

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• Subsegments Covered: Incandescent Bulbs, Halogen Bulbs, High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs, Linear Fluorescent (LFL) Bulbs, Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL), Light Emitting Diode (LED), Automotive Halogen Bulbs, Automotive Light Emitting Diode Bulbs, Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFL), Back Lighting-Light Emitting Diode

• By Geography: The global electric lighting equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Stanley Electric Co ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation plc, Acuity Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Alstom SA, Toshiba Corporation, Hubbell Incorporated and LG Electronics.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of electric lighting equipment market. The market report analyzes electric lighting equipment global market size, electric lighting equipment market share, electric lighting equipment market growth drivers, electric lighting equipment global market segments, electric lighting equipment global market major players, electric lighting equipment market growth across geographies, and electric lighting equipment market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The electric lighting equipment market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

General Lighting Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-lighting-global-market-report

Automotive Light Emitting Diode (LED) Bulbs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-light-emitting-diode-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model