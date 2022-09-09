Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market to surpass US$ 3,515.9 Million by 2028

Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Trend

Lung cancer begins in the lungs and may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, such as the brain

Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market report studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

The study focuses on the forces that influence market dynamics in the current environment. To predict market size and estimate growth, companies' SWOT analyses, all recent developments, upcoming releases, joint ventures, mergers, and complaints against companies with an interest in the industry are all taken into consideration.

Scope of Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening: Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

Major companies in Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market are: Abbott, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeoGenomics, NanoString, Myriad Genetics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Regulatory approvals and launches of new screening test are expected to propel growth of the global lung cancer diagnostic and screening market during the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the liquid biopsy companion diagnostic that also uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to identify patients with specific types of mutations of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene in a deadly form of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

However, high cost of lung cancer screening test is also expected to limit the market growth. For instance, according to the American Board of International medicine a CT scan costs US$ 300 and more. These test one need to take periodically.

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global lung cancer diagnostic and screening market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022-2028, considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

It profiles key players in the global lung cancer diagnostic and screening market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies

→ In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

→ The complete research assessment of Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market provides granular analysis of industry’s new upgrades, censorious trends, current market pilots, challenges, and standardization and technical domain.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The study was put together using data that was gathered about the parent market from multiple sources and then synthesised, analysed, and interpreted. In order to forecast market scenarios strategically and with knowledge, research has also been done on the state of the economy, other economic indicators, and factors, as well as the current impact they have on the Lung Cancer Diagnostic and Screening Market. This is mostly due to the unrealized potential for product pricing and revenue generating inherent in emerging countries.

