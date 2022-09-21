Insights Into The Global Electronic Products Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Electronic Products Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Electronic Products Global Market Report 2022”, the electronic products market is expected to grow from $1,108.88 billion in 2021 to $1,198.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the electronic products market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electronic products market is expected to reach $1,574.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The electronic products market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Electronic Products Market

With rising incidences of theft and crime, companies in the video equipment manufacturing industry are manufacturing closed circuit television cameras with motion detection technology. Motion detecting CCTV camera detects any motion of objects in its field of view and raises an alarm in case of an intrusion. These cameras consume less energy as they get activated and begin recording only when there is a movement of object in its field of view. This feature offers effective surveillance of an area at low costs.

Overview Of The Electronic Products Market

The electronic products industry consists of sales of electronic products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce electronic products.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Audio and Video Equipment, Semiconductor and Other Electronic Component

• By End-Use: B2B, B2C

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• Subsegments Covered: Audio Equipment, Video Equipment, Semiconductor and Related Devices, General Electronic Components

• By Geography: The electronic products global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co ltd, SK Hynix Inc, Qualcomm, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Micron Technology Inc, LG Display Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Sony Corp and Broadcom Ltd.

