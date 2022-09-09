Photomedicine Market - Insights Report 2022 With COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis And Future Growth Analysis by 2030

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) report in 2020, 15.6 million of cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photomedicine is a branch of medicine that includes the study of light and its application to treatment and diagnosis. Various medical imaging technologies, such as lasers, fluorescent lamps, and polychromatic polarized light, are used for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. In phototherapy, long-wavelength light is used for treatment in various fields, such as ophthalmology, dermatology, and oncology. Also, these technologies are also used for various cosmetic purposes, such as depilation and depilation.

Growth in the pharmaceutical market size is driven by an increase in consumer demand for youthful skin and consumer awareness for beauty enhancement, thus increasing the demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for existing skin. less. Skin rejuvenation, anti-aging and fine line reduction, acne treatment, and laser procedures are performed under the supervision of physicians, cosmetologists, and dermatologists. All these treatments are cosmetic in nature, with the aim of rejuvenating or improving the appearance of a person. Rise in laser hair removal and laser skin treatment and technological advancements in medicine, especially laser technology, are driving the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness about beauty and physical appearance among young people, increased investment in photomedicine R&D, and technological advancements will boost market growth. Increase in various skin diseases like psoriasis and acne and eye diseases like dry eyes and other vision problems will affect the market growth positively. The increase in infant jaundice and the increase in awareness about the benefits of photomedicine are also driving the market growth. However, safety issues in photomedicine devices and competition from alternative treatment methods are expected to restrain market growth.

According to Onkar Sumant, Research Analyst, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, "The laser segment is expected to dominate the market in 2015. Lasers are used for the treatment of skin and eye diseases. different. In addition, laser technology is used for various good things such as the structure. It can be used for therapeutic purposes related to different areas such as oncology and pain management.

Region-wise, the photomedicine market analysis performed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA)

Many major players are working to create better and more effective products. Asian countries offer cosmetic surgery at a competitive rate and thus attract more tourists from developed regions, which has led to rapid growth in this region in terms of market revenue. The regional Asian market is also opening up after the COVID-19 lockdown, leading to increased purchasing power for local consumers, supported by the cosmetic surgery trend. Skin is also one of the main products and is driven by acne and psoriasis. Sedentary lifestyle, excessive use of cosmetics and increased pollution cause more skin problems. Excessive use of television, computers and cell phones leads to many vision problems, which leads to the growth of the field of ophthalmology. However, other treatment methods, such as drug therapy, create competition in the photomedicine market, which can be overcome by reducing the risks associated with some phototherapy surgeries.

