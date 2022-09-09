Industrial Nanotech, Inc. Announces New OEM Division and Deals

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Industrial Nanotech, Inc . ( Pink Sheets: INTK ), a global nanoscience solutions and research leader, today announces the creation of a new sales division focused on OEM deals. The initial OEM customers are RV manufacturers. Near-term future customers are expected to include ambulance, firetruck and cargo truck manufacturers.



“Major manufacturers of these vehicles and industry experts gave us the guidance to perfect our product to meet their exact needs,” states Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech, Inc. “Our product exceeds all thermal insulation performance requirements for these vehicles as specified by the Ambulance Manufacturing Division (AMD) and the National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) and offers additional benefits over conventional insulation, but for manufacturing throughput speed requirements they needed a cure time under 60 minutes instead of the 2-3 hour cure time of our standard EPX-H2O. We have created a version with a cure time of less than 60 minutes.”

The Company is currently creating OEM application protocol manuals for these new customers.

Burchill continues, “We look forward to supplying product for these OEM deals in Q4 2022 and adding another significant revenue stream to our portfolio of enterprise accounts and providing more details at that time.”

