Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,560 in the last 365 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of the management team, will participate in the hybrid in-person and virtual H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 12-14, 2022.

The Company’s on-demand presentation will be available to registered attendees through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com. Catalyst’s management team will participate in one-on-one meetings during the scheduled virtual meeting times.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

For additional information about the Company, please visit www.catalystpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Catalyst's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including those factors described in Catalyst's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2021 and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could adversely affect Catalyst. Copies of Catalyst's filings with the SEC are available from the SEC, may be found on Catalyst's website, or may be obtained upon request from Catalyst. Catalyst does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Source: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals


Investor Relations Contact:
Mary Coleman
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(305) 420-3200
mcoleman@catalystpharma.com

Media Contact:
David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
(858) 717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.