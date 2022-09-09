Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst, along with other members of the management team, will participate in the hybrid in-person and virtual H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 12-14, 2022.



The Company’s on-demand presentation will be available to registered attendees through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.catalystpharma.com. Catalyst’s management team will participate in one-on-one meetings during the scheduled virtual meeting times.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. With exceptional patient focus, Catalyst is committed to developing a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, best-in-class medicines for rare diseases. Catalyst's New Drug Application for FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for the treatment of adults with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome ("LEMS") was approved in 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and FIRDAPSE is commercially available in the United States as a treatment for adults with LEMS. Further, Canada's national healthcare regulatory agency, Health Canada, has approved the use of FIRDAPSE for the treatment of adult patients in Canada with LEMS.

