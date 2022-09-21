Household Appliances Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2022

Household Appliances Market Report by TBRC covers household appliances market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

As per The Business Research Company's "Household Appliances Global Market Report 2022”, the household appliances market is expected to grow from $502.28 billion in 2021 to $557.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s household appliances market outlook the market is expected to reach $818.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%. The rising trend of outdoor parties and cookouts on weekends and holiday is expected to drive the market for barbeques and grills in the forecast period.

Request a Sample Now to Gain a Better Understanding of Household Appliances Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3065&type=smp

Key Trends In The Household Appliances Market

Household appliance manufacturers are embedding LED lights in their products to minimize power consumption. LED lights require lesser wattage as compared to CFL or incandescent light bulbs. Household appliance manufacturers are more focused on introducing products with LED lighting for minimal power consumption and improved visual appearance.

Overview Of The Household Appliances Market

The household appliance market consists of sales of household appliances by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce small electric appliances, electric housewares, and major household appliances.

Learn More on The Household Appliances Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-appliances-global-market-report

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Small Electrical Appliance, Household Cooking Appliance, Household Refrigerator and Home Freezer, Household Laundry Equipment, Other Major Household Appliances

• By Application: Cooking, Cleaning, Others

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• Subsegments Covered: Household Type Fans, Household Type Vacuum Cleaners, Other Household Type Small Electric Appliances, Electric Stoves, Microwave Ovens, Barbecues and Grills, Other Household Cooking Appliances, Refrigerators, Freezers, Ice Boxes, Refrigerator/Freezer Combinations, Washing Machines, Ironers, Dryers, Other Household Laundry Equipment, Dishwashers, Waste Disposable Units, Water Heaters, All Other Major Household Appliances

• By Geography: The household appliances global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Electronics, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd, Whirlpool Corp, Midea Group co ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Apple and Electrolux AB.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Household Appliances Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of household appliances market. The market report gives household appliances global market analysis, household appliances market size, household appliances market growth drivers, household appliances market segments, household appliances market major players, household appliances market growth across geographies, and household appliances market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The household appliances market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-electrical-appliance-global-market-report

Household Cooking Appliance Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-cooking-appliance-global-market-report

Household Fans Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-fans-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model