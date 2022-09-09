Sysco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Company will webcast its presentation at the Wells Fargo 5th Annual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The live webcast for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Sysco uses the investor relations portion of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 71,000 associates, the company operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 700,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2022 that ended July 2, 2022, the company generated sales of more than $68 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods.