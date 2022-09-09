Plant-Based Ice Cream  Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 27915.97 million and Likely to Touch CAGR of 34.50% by 2029

Global Plant-Based Ice Cream Market

plant-based ice cream market was valued at USD 2606.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 27915.97 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 34.50%

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the comprehensive business research on "Global Plant-Based Ice Cream Market" includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry.

The products in the global plant based ice creams market are in high demand due to their healthy and tasty nature and are available in a variety of flavors such as nuts, beans, fruits, and herbs. These products in the global plant-based ice creams market are gaining popularity among millennials and young people in both developed and developing economies around the world.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plant-based ice cream market was valued at USD 2606.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 27915.97 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 34.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Plant-based ice creams, also known as vegan ice creams, can help you lose weight, lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, and improve the texture of your skin. It is made from soy milk, coconut milk, almond milk, cashew milk, and other ingredients obtained from plants. It comes in a variety of flavours, including chocolate, orange, coconut, caramel, strawberry, and others.

Drivers

Rising popularity of low-fat desserts

In the coming years, the growing demand from the health and fitness enthusiast population for low sugar, low processed ingredient based, and label free desserts will positively affect the growth of the global plant-based ice cream market. Furthermore, rising consumption of non-dairy desserts, Keto-friendly ice cream cakes, and fruit bars for various purposes (snacks, protein, energy, etc.) are propelling demand and positively affecting sales in the global plant-based ice cream market.

Rising disposable income and rising urbanisation

Furthermore, the focus of manufacturers on developing and marketing new 'clean label' and 'label free' plant based ice cream products is driving the growth of the global plant based ice creams market in the coming years. Although the high cost of these products in the global plant-based ice cream market when compared to conventional products is a significant restraining factor for the industry, rising popularity of these products is expected to fuel demand in the coming years.

Opportunity

Increasing plant-based ice cream sales, primarily through online platforms, as online retailers offer a wide variety of plant-based ice cream, will accelerate the plant-based ice cream market's growth rate.

Recent Development

Unilever's Ben & Jerry's brand will launch two plant-based ice cream flavours in 2022: "Chocolate Milk and Cookies" and "Dirt Cake."

In 2022, the dairy-free ice cream Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Flavor was introduced by Little Red Rooster Ice Cream Company's brand NadaMoo.

Oatly announced the introduction of a vegan ice cream bar line in 3,000 stores across the United States in 2021. The new ice cream bars have an oat milk base and are enrobed in a rich chocolate shell. They come in four flavours: Chocolate Fudge, Strawberry Swirl, Salted Caramel, and Vanilla.

Some of the major players operating in the plant-based ice cream market are:

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd (Japan)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

DuPont (US)

MORINAGA & CO., LTD (Japan)

BioGaia AB (Sweden)

Protexin (UK)

Daflorn Probiotics UK (UK)

DANONE (France)

Yakult U.S.A. Inc. (US)

Deerland Enzymes, Inc. (US)

UAS Laboratories (US)

Goerlich Pharma GmbH (Germany)

SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD. (India)

DSM (Netherlands)

NutraScience Labs (US)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Winclove Probiotics (Netherlands)

Probi (Sweden)

The plant-based ice cream market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product source, distribution channel, packaging, flavour and form as referenced above.

The countries covered in the plant-based ice cream market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the plant-based ice cream market and will continue to do so during the forecast period due to consumer preferences in this region shifting from dairy-based plant-based Ice Cream to non-dairy-based plant-based ice cream products. Furthermore, product development, a high level of disposable income, and the presence of various plant-based ice cream flavors will accelerate the market's growth rate in this region. Due to rising consumer demand for plant-based desserts and rising inc

The plant-based ice cream market is segmented on the basis of product source, distribution channel, packaging, flavour and form. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Form

Blends

Singles

Product source

Coconut Milk Based

Soy Milk Based

Almond Milk Based

Cashew Milk

Rice Milk Based

Flavour

Beans

Nuts

Fruits

Herbs

Others

Packaging Type

Tub

Bag/Sachet

Distribution channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Health Food Stores

Specialist Stores

