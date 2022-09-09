Cresol Market is Expected To Reach USD 878.2 Mn By 2027 | High Demand From the Asia Pacific Region - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rapid awareness for the need of Vitamin-E and BHT in food supplements, cosmetics, and chemical industries are the drivers for the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cresol market is forecasted to reach USD 878.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing adoption of cresol derivatives as a precursor in the production of antioxidants in personal care and chemical intermediates is expected to stimulate demand for products over the next few years.

The ability of vitamin E to minimize the risks associated with heart attack, chest pain, and joint pain should drive demand for cresols during the forecast period. Vitamin E is mainly used as an antioxidant to prevent clotting and blood sugar problems. BHT is another essential antioxidant derived from the cresol isomers, which find significance in the food, cosmetic, and chemical industries.

Derivatives of ortho isomers are mainly used in the agrochemical and pesticide industries. The agrochemical segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the volume of the global ortho-cresol market in 2019. Growing concerns about crop protection and pest control are expected to stimulate demand for products in the agrochemical industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cresols are mainly used in chemical intermediates in the production of vitamin E. The increase in the consumption of vitamin E and its wide range of applications, from human nutritional supplements, from animal feed additives to antioxidants to polymers, will stimulate industry growth. Due to the chemical properties of its derivatives used as reagents for vitamin E, perfumes, dyes, and the pharmaceutical sector. The application of m-cresol is increasing in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage and agrochemical sectors due to its antimicrobial properties.

Para-cresol held the largest share of the cresol market in 2018. It is commonly used in the production of butylated hydroxytoluene, an antioxidant used in the cosmetic, food, and pharmaceutical industries. Meta-cresol acts for the synthesis of resol as a chemical intermediate used in brake and clutch linings. The antimicrobial function of Meta-cresol has grown significantly in the applications of antiseptics and disinfectants.

North America and Europe are estimated to have a significant market share in the global cresol market due to the early adoption of technology and innovations. Besides, the presence of the leading market players is based in this region. Also, Europe, especially Western Europe, is the primary consumer of ortho-cresol as a chemical intermediary. These are mainly used for the formulation of products, including adhesives, disinfectants, and cleaning products.

Asia-Pacific region will experience a high market growth rate over the forecast period because of the presence of a vast population for the consumption of agricultural food products, particularly in China and India. As a result, the use of cresols in pesticides and other agrochemicals has exploded market demand over the forecast period. Besides, with a large population base suffering from diseases like diabetes, the use of cresols in pharmaceutical formulations is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Key participants include Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Dakota Gasification Company, Lanxess AG, Konan Chemical Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Ardison Oils & Electricals(P) Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., SABIC, RüTGERS Group, Nanjing Long Yan Chemical Co. Ltd., Merisol Group of Companies, among others.

Market Segmentatiom:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

meta-Cresol

para-Cresol

ortho-Cresol

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agrochemicals & Pesticides

Antioxidants

Fragrance

Specialty Resins

Dyes

Vitamin E

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

