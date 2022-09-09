Asia-Pacific Medical Carts Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand & Forecasts to 2030 | Midmark Corporation, Nortek, Inc

The emergency carts are critical in providing utmost and immediate patient care even in adverse situations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Increased focus on improving nursing efficiency, patient safety and the proliferation of electronic health records (EHR) to prevent medication errors is driving the growth of the pharmaceutical market in Asia-Pacific. Also, the ease of access to essential medicines and the increasing need to have high hospital costs are driving the growing demand for medical vehicles. However, lack of technical services, high cost and maintenance of medical vehicles may hinder the market growth.

In terms of volume, the emergency vehicle sector receives more than two-fifths of the share, followed by system vehicles. The ambulance segment is expected to dominate the medical vehicle market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume. Emergency vehicles are essential for providing the best and most immediate patient care, even in critical situations.

Major Market Players -

Major players in the medical vehicle market are focusing on expanding their business operations in fast growing countries and launching new products as a preferred strategy. Key players featured in this report are Omnicell, Inc., Hanlim Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Ruilang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Capsa Solutions LLC, Chang Gung Medical Technology Co., Ltd, ITD Medical Technology Products Co., Ltd. ., Lifemedic Health Care Supplies Pte Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Nortek, Inc., Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

The growing healthcare expenditure in India, China, and Japan, as well as rapid growth in aged population and increasing demand for quality healthcare have fueled the demand for medical carts. In addition, growing number of private & public hospitals, urbanization, sedentary lifestyle, and awareness on the importance of health management is anticipated to strengthen the medical carts market in Singapore, Indonesia, and South Korea. However, lack of skilled medical professionals, mounting hospital costs, and maintenance of medical carts could restrain the market growth.

An improvement in health care expenditure further supplements the sale of medical carts in China. However, Japan utilized 180 thousand unit carts in 2015 and is anticipated to be a lucrative market opportunity as the Japanese health care expenditure is anticipated to surge by an average of 3%.

Key Findings of the Asia-Pacific Medical Carts Market:

In 2015, China dominated the overall medical carts market revenue, and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

Singapore is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 14.2% in terms of value and 13.5% in terms of volume.

Indonesia is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% in terms of value, during the analysis period.

Emergency carts segment accounts for about half of the Asia-Pacific medical carts market share in terms of value and three-seventh of share in terms of volume.

In terms of value, procedure carts is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 14.4% from 2016-2022.

