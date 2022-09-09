President receives Ambassadors of UK, Norway, Denmark, Czech Republic

VIETNAM, September 9 -

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted separate receptions in Hà Nội on Thursday for the Ambassadors of the UK, Norway, Denmark and Czech Republic, who came to present their credentials.

Meeting UK Ambassador Iain Frew, Phúc congratulated the country for having a new Prime Minister, and expressed a wish that the two countries would continue to further deepen their cooperation.

Noting that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, he suggested the two countries’ agencies jointly hold celebrations, especially exchanging high-level visits.

The President said economic-trade-investment cooperation continued to be a pillar of the Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership, with good developments under the effect of the Việt Nam-UK Free Trade Agreement. Last year, two-way trade rose by 18 per cent annually to nearly US$6.6 billion.

President Phúc wished both sides would continue working closely together to capitalise on the free trade deal, fuelling growth following the pandemic.

Apart from green transition and growth, he hoped the UK would expand collaboration with Việt Nam in promising fields such as digital transformation, education, finance-banking, and national defence-security.

Frew, for his part, said with its strengths, the UK was ready to help Việt Nam with energy transition and work together with Việt Nam for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world.

Talking to Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken, the President wished that the diplomat would actively work with Việt Nam to hold trade and investment promotion activities to attract Norwegian companies to invest and do business in Việt Nam, especially in green growth, clean and renewable energy, and marine-based economy.

Speaking highly of Norway’s efforts to boost international cooperation in climate change response, the President also expressed desire to enhance bilateral ties in this field. He also proposed both countries resume the exchange of all-level visits to leverage cooperation in various areas.

Hailing Việt Nam’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Solbakken promised to work towards stronger collaboration in green economic growth, renewable energy and sustainable development.

At the meeting with Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz, the Vietnamese State leader said despite impacts from COVID-19 last year, two-way trade still increased by 18 per cent annually to nearly $600 million. He hoped that the figure would triple by the end of the ambassador’s tenure.

Prytz said both countries had reinforced ties in agriculture and energy while Denmark’s investment in Việt Nam had gone up recently. He added that Denmark wanted to promote its comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam and become a green partner of the country.

In his conversation with Ambassador Hynek Kmonicek of the Czech Republic, Phúc highlighted the need for a direct flight service between the two countries. He hoped that the diplomat would step up working on this issue.

He proposed the Czech Republic, as President of the EU Council in the latter half of this year, urge other EU member states to approve the Việt Nam-EU Investment Protection Agreement.

Kmonicek expressed his wish that a Czech auto brand would debut in Việt Nam soon as SKODA had formed a joint-venture to manufacture automobiles in Quảng Ninh Province.

He also hoped that a Czech Centre would be launched in Hà Nội soon to facilitate cultural exchange between the two peoples. — VNS