Violations at education ministry due to lack of responsibility: inspectors

VIETNAM, September 9 - HÀ NỘI — An investigation into the Ministry of Education and Training has concluded that the Party violations at the ministry are attributable to the relaxed leadership and lack of responsibility from senior ministry members, including former Minister for Education Nhạ.

The Commission of Inspection of the Party Central Committee held its 19th session from Sept 6 -8 in Hà Nội under the chair of the commission's chairman Trần Cẩm Tú.

At the session, the commission examined the outcomes of the Party committee's civil affairs inspection at the Ministry of Education and Training in the 2016-2021 tenure. It concluded that the committee had shown a lack of responsibility and relaxed leadership. This allowed some collectives and individuals in the ministry to violate Party regulations and State laws regarding personnel work; policy building and promulgation; implementation of some public investment projects; textbook compilation, evaluation, publishing and distribution; and organisation of the national high school graduation exams in 2018 and 2021.

The commission agreed that those violations and mistakes were attributable to the Party delegation to at the Ministry of Education and Training, as well as to Phùng Xuân Nhạ, former head of the ministry's Party delegation and former minister; Nguyễn Hữu Độ, member of the delegation and deputy minister and several other officials and former officials in the ministry.

These violations affected the implementation of the Party Central Committee's resolution on education and training, wasting the State budget and assets as well as social resources, stirring public resentment and creating a negative impact on the prestige of the Party and the education sector, to a level that calls for disciplinary measures.

Based on the conclusion of its 18th session and the Party's regulations, the commission also proposed that authorised agencies impose disciplinary measures against the standing board of the Party Committee of Hải Dương province in the 2020-2025 tenure and the Party delegation to the Hải Dương provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 and 2021-2026 tenures.

They recommended actions be taken against Phạm Xuân Thăng, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council; Triệu Thế Hùng, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, along with some former senior officials of the province.

The commission also required the standing board of the Party Committee of Quảng Ngãi province to give strict punishment to collectives and individuals having committed wrongdoings in the Party organisation of the province's Border Guard force. — VNS