Data Warehousing Market to reach USD 51.18 billion by 2028 - Top Impacting Factors That Can Win the Industry Globally

Rise in the demand for storage system for growing volume of data driving the data warehousing market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data Warehousing Market by Type of Offering, Type of Data, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global data warehousing market share generated $21.18 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $51.18 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the Global Data Warehousing Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Increase in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions to perform advanced analytics, rapid adoption of virtual data warehousing, and need for low-latency, real-time view and analytics on operational data fuel the growth of the global data warehousing market. On the other hand, high implementation cost and complexity of data warehousing hinder the market growth. Moreover, surge in application of artificial intelligence in data warehousing is expected create multiple opportunities for the market players in the future.

The data warehousing market is segmented on the basis of type of offering, type of data, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on offering type, the ETL solutions segment dominated in 2019, holding around one-third of the global data warehousing market. Whereas, the data mining segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on data type, the semi-structured & structured data segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global data warehousing market. On the other hand, the unstructured data segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America accounted for largest share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the market. Conversely, the global data warehousing market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028. The other regions studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

Key market players profiled in the report include Actian Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Amazon.com. Inc., IBM Corporation, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Snowflake, Inc., SAP, and Teradata Corporation.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Data Warehousing Market:

• The Covid-19 outbreak resulted in declined demand for data warehousing due to implementation of country-wide lockdown and shutdown of international flights.

• Several companies implemented work from home culture, which in turn boosted demand for cloud-based data warehousing software to analyze and manage critical information of companies.

• Several data warehousing service providers implemented business and marketing strategies including innovating their product portfolio and customizing their offerings. Google LLC recently introduced BigQuery, a new speed-increasing cloud data warehouse to improve enterprise workflow.

Key offerings of the report:

• Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.

• Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.

• Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.

• Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region helps market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.

• Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.



