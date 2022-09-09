Calcium Market Size is Expected to Grow USD 33.09 Billion at a CAGR Of 6.80% by 2030 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The Growing Demand Of The Calcium In The Construction Sector, Along With The Increased Application In Pharmaceuticals Will Boost The Market Growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According To A New Report By Reports And Data, The Global Calcium Market Is Forecast To Reach Usd 66.67 Billion By 2030. Calcium Is Extensively Used In Other Forms, Such As Calcium Carbonate. The Calcium Market Has Enormous Depth And Finds Its Use In A Plethora Of Applications Such As Fluxing Agent, Refining Agent, Finishing Agent, Setting Agent, And Fertilizer In Various End-User Segments. It Is Implemented Primarily In Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Paper, And Others.

The Increasing Use In Construction And Industrial Applications Is A Significant Driver Of Growth For The Calcium Market. The Rising Infrastructure Developments Due To Industrialization Is A Major Factor In The Dynamics Of The Calcium Market. The Construction Industry Growth Is Due To The Higher Government Spending On Infrastructure Development In Emerging Economies. The Surging Demand From Paper And Plastic Sectors Of The Asia Pacific Also Drives The Calcium Market. The Low Digital Transformation In The Asia Pacific Is Propelling The Demand For Paperbacks And Paper Packaging.

The Costs Associated With Transportation And Raw Material Are The Major Factors That Restraint The Calcium Market. The Price Rise Of Calcium Has Seen A Significant Surge, Owing To The Various Factors Resulting In Players Ramping Up The Price. The Factors Include An Uncertain Supply Of Raw Materials, The Stringent Regulatory Frameworks.

Top Companies: Huber Engineered Materials, Solvay S.A., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd., Excalibar Minerals Llc, Imerys, Schaefer Kalk Gmbh, Mississippi Lime Company, Okutama Kogyo Co, Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd, And Minerals Technologies Inc., And The Chemical Company, Among Others.

Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest:

The Asia Pacific Will Be The Largest Consuming Region In The Calcium Market. The Growing Construction, Agricultural And Industrial Sectors Will Be The Major Contributors To The Growth Of The Calcium Market In The Region. The Chinese Government Is Driving The Infrastructure Growth, With Policies Such As "One Belt, One Road." The Construction Sector In China Is Expected To See An Addition Of Usd 2.1 Trillion To The Global Construction Output By The Year 2030.

The Calcium Carbonate Product Type Leads To The Calcium Market. The Increasing Demand For A Nano Form Of Calcium Carbonate, Nano-Calcium Carbonate, Which Is Extensively Used In Rubber And Plastic, Drug, And Paints Sectors, Drives The High Demand For Calcium Carbonate. The Demand In The Paper Industry Is Highest As It Is Continuously Being Used As An Alternative To Kaolin. It Imparts More Brightness Than Kaolin With Low Cost And Low Carbon Footprint.

Regional Outlook

The Key Regions Covered In The Report Are As Follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest Of Eu)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest Of Apac)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest Of Mea)

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, Usd Billion; 2017-2027)

Calcium Chloride

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Silicate

Calcium Propionate

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, Usd Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Paper

Oil And Gas

Other

