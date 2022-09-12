Primates In Medical Research Market Size to Boost US$217.4 Million By 2027 | CAGR 2.3% - IndustryARC
Growing Applicational Need for KRAs has been a Key Driver for the Primates In Medical Research MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Primates In Medical Research Market size is estimated to reach $217.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Biomedical research has been a key aspect that is driving the use of nonhuman primates. Animal experimentations are performed widely on categories of mice, rats, fish, and various other animal models owing to their low sentience, and sub-par anatomic alignment with human physiology. Translational research activities are taken in the field to understand better cures or remedies, weighed against cost-benefit analysis. Primates have been extensively used owing to their similar physiological features, to that of humans.The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Primates In Medical Research Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America’s primates in the medical research market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the vast expertise present in the said region. Additionally, countries like the U.S. spends exorbitant amounts of money to find better medicines for the KRA listed above. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to higher medical inclination supplemented by exorbitant medical funding.
2. The growing concerns regarding various diseases along with heightened medical spending and patient need have been identified as the key driver. However, concerns pertaining to the conscious use of primates along with high red-tapisms to obtain structural/ test licenses have impeded the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Primates In Medical Research Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19856
Segmental Analysis :
1. Primates In medical research market based on members can be further segmented into Apes, monkeys, and Others. Monkeys held a dominant market share in the year 2021. New world monkeys and old world monkeys are the common forms of lineage through which various medical research have been performed on. An important characteristic, which is organism pathogenicity makes monkeys a key medical specimen. A lot of micro-organisms do not affect mice/ mouse, the same they would affect the human class.
2. Medical researchers argue that millions of lives each year are lost owing to such pathogenic diseases, and hence, the cost-benefit analysis severely weighs for performing medical experiments on primates such as monkeys. As per WHO, in 2020, around 241 million cases of Malaria were prevalent worldwide, of which around 627,000 faced deaths due to the disease. To curb these numbers, monkeys as specimen would be highly used.
3. Primates In medical research market can be further segmented into KRA or Key Research Area into Parkinson’s Disease, Reproduction, Cognition, Vaccines, Vision, and Stroke. Vaccines held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the large-scale trials which are/ were being held to combat the pandemic- COVID-19. The race for using primates as a vaccine trial began in 2004 when HIV/ AIDS took millions of lives.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in thePrimates In Medical Research industry are -
1. Charles River Laboratories
2. The Jackson Laboratory
3. GenOway S.A.
4. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
5. Envigo
Click on the following link to buy the Primates In Medical Research Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19856
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Animal Biologicals Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18066/animal-biologicals-market.html
B. Humanized Mouse Model Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Humanized-Mouse-Model-Market-Research-507021
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn