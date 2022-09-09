 Licensed Sports Merchandise  Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of CAGR of 5.17% by 2028   

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the licensed sports merchandise market will witness a CAGR of 5.17% for the forecast period.

Licensed sports merchandise refers to all the products in the market that are verified for their quality, are branded and are approved to be sold to the final customers. The licensed sports merchandise is also branded by a renowned personality or a team. Licensed sports merchandise includes apparel, footwear, bands, and accessories and so on. The licensed sports merchandise can be purchased through mode online and offline mode. Rise in the e-commerce platforms has made it easier to place an order for licensed sports merchandise just by sitting at home.

Global rise in the adoption of fitness activities is the prime and the major reason for the rise in demand for licensed sports merchandise. Launch of licensed sports merchandise by famous personalities of sports teams is another way to market the merchandise and fuel up the demand for the same. Rise in the e-commerce and online fashion platforms have also bolstered the growth rate of licensed sports merchandise market. A significant rise in the national and international sports leagues has also led the creation and promotion of demand for licensed sports merchandise. Rising personal disposable income coupled with the rise in investments by companies into licensed sports merchandise are some other growth determinants.

The major players covered in the licensed sports merchandise report are

Everlast Worldwide, Inc.,

GIII Apparel Group, Ltd.,

Fanatics, Inc.,

adidas,

Under Armour, Inc.,

Anta Shop.,

Nike, Inc.,

Newell Brands,

New Era Cap,

PRADA,

PUMA SE,

VF Corporation,

Columbia Sportswear Company.,

DICK'S Sporting Goods,

HANESBRANDS INC.,

Li Ning (China) Sports Goods Co., Ltd.,

Sports Direct International plc,

Rawlings Sporting Goods.,

RDX Inc.

Revgear

among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The licensed sports merchandise market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into apparel, footwear, accessories and toys, video games, gifts and novelties, souvenirs and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into offline retail stores and online retail stores. Offline retail stores are further bifurcated into unorganized stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets.

On the basis of application, the licensed sports merchandise market is segmented into individual use and commercial use.

The licensed sports merchandise market can also be segmented on the basis of end user into men, women and kids.

The countries covered in the licensed sports merchandise market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the licensed sports merchandise market and is set to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The rising participation of this region into sports activities, leagues and championships has propelled the growth of the market in this region. Also, major key licensed sports merchandise players have focussed on providing the best of innovations in this region. Asia-Pacific region on the other hand will project the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the ever-increasing population and the increased number of individuals taking up sports as a profession.

