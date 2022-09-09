Diagnostic Tests Market Augmented to Reach USD 339,892.97 Million by 2029

Diagnostic Tests Market Growing at Healthy CAGR of 9.00% by 2029

Diagnostic Tests market research report is a verified source of data and information that offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status of the Healthcare industry.

Global diagnostic tests market was valued at USD 162,456.67 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 339,892.97 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

F-Hoffman La-Rcohe Ltd. (Switzerland)

ABBOTT (US)

Danaher (US)

BD (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

ACON Laboratories Inc. (US)

Hemosure, Inc. (US)

MicroGen Diagnostics (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Grifols, S.A (Spain)

BODITECH MED INC. (South Korea)

Diagnostic Tests market survey report offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market currently and in the coming years, which gives idea to other market participants about the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time. For market segmentation study, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as end user and geographical region.

Global Diagnostic Tests Market Scope and Market Size

The diagnostic tests market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, technology, mode of testing, approach, sample type, application, testing type, age, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type:

Glucose Test

Infectious Diseases Test

Cytology Test

CBC Test

Blood Culture Test

Syphilis Test

Urea Test

C-Reactive Protein Test

Solutions:

Services

Products

Technology:

Immunoassay-Based

PCR-Based

Approach:

Molecular Diagnostic Instrument

In-Vitro Diagnostic Instrument

Point Of Care Testing Instrument

Sample Type:

Urine

Saliva

Blood

Hair

Sweat

Others

Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Odontology

Others

Testing Type:

Biochemistry

Hematology

Microbiology

Histopathology

Others

Age:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

End User:

Hospitals, Diagnostic Center

Research Labs and Institutes

Research Institute

Homecare

Blood Banks

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Distribution Channel:

Direct Tenders

Retail Sales

Online Sales

Diagnostic Tests Market, By Region:

Global Diagnostic Tests market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Diagnostic Tests market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Diagnostic Tests market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Diagnostic Tests Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

Use of Point Of Care Diagnostic Products:

The rise in the use of point of care diagnostic products introducing decentralization trend in the healthcare industry acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of diagnostic tests market as they are more prone to chronic diseases.

Disease Management:

The increase in demand for lab automation and development of sophisticated and specialized tests for early disease detection and disease management accelerate the market growth.

Lifestyle Diseases:

The surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke further influence the market.

