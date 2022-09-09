Bone Glue Market to Perceive Huge Growth of USD 323,475.12 thousands and is Likely to Touch CAGR of 53.7% by 2030

Bone Glue Market

Bone glue market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2025 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 53.7% in the forecast period of 2025 to 2030 and expected to reach USD 323,475.12 thousands by 2030 USD 37,653.15 thousands in 2025. Increasing competitive advantages of bone glue and strong research and development in bone glue are the factors for the market growth.

Market Overview:

Bone glue is injectable synthetic and wet-field bioresorbable biomaterial. Bone glue is characterised as a functional and strong bone adhesive, cable of creating load-bearing bond to wet metals and bone tissues. The bone adhesive materials is mechanically and chemically constant in a neutral pH aqueous environment and is resorbed and degraded in vivo without any bond loss to bone occasioning in continuous bone deposition to exposed surfaces. Bone glue can be used in vertebroplasty, arthroplasty, orthopedics, sports injuries, neurosurgical, maxillofacial surgery, trauma and others.

Bone glue is an exclusive design of tetracalcium phosphate, a ceramic which is extensively used in bone products accessibility in the market, and phosphoserine which is an upgraded amino acid which is frequently found in the human body. Bone glue cures into a biomimetic arrangement and is mechanically stable with immediate loadbearing strength when mixed with an aqueous medium. This fully resorbable and synthetic biomaterial could be injected into bone defects and voids with minimally invasive procedures, as well as provides robust fixation in bone-to-bone and bone-to-metal adhesion. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis is augmenting the market growth.

Increased number of bone glue medication as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth. Prevalence of osteoporosis is increasing in developed as well as in developing countries For instance, According to the international osteoporosis foundation, globally 1 man out of 5 men and 1 woman out of 3 women over the age of fifty are at risk of osteoporotic fractures. As per the report, osteoporotic fracture case record in every 3 seconds. By the year 2050, it is expected that approximately 50% of all osteoporotic hip fractures will occur in Asia. Increasing research activities for bone glue will also drive the market. Stringent regulatory procedures by regulatory authorities on medication are hampering the bone glues market. Such policies support bone glue market growth in the forecast period to 2030.

The major player covered in the report is Launchpad Medical.

Regional Growth Analysis:

North America(United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Global Bone Glue Market Scope and Market Size

Bone glue market is segmented on the basis of clinical application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into vertebroplasty, arthroplasty, orthopaedics, sports injuries, maxillofacial surgery, trauma and others. The vertebral segments are expected to dominate the market as according to research bone gum is used in the treatment of osteoporosis and the increasing incidence of osteoporosis as well as the increasing cases of multiple fracture injuries and other bone-related disorders will boost the market over the years.

Increasing research activities for bone glue across the globe is one of the prominent factors for an upsurge demand of bone glue. For instance, In September 2019, LaunchPad Medical, Inc. has acknowledged food and drugs authority (FDA) approval to start a two-site, 20- patient pilot clinical study for its bone adhesive biomaterial (known as Tetranite). With this FDA approval, the company will inspect the security and efficacy of the tetranite on stabilization of dental implants for tooth extractions. Hence, this factor has led the manufactures to shift towards bone glue. Currently, there is no bone glue available in the market for commercial consumption. Thus, the development of bone glue will also contributes in unmet needs in bone glue market. This will further result into continuous focus of bone glue manufacturers on development of bone glues.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized orthopedics clinics. The hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to orthopedic medical conditions and increasing number of hospitals. In addition, these healthcare facilities have a high number of trauma cases and orthopaedic surgeries due to the availability of skilled healthcare surgeons and well-established healthcare facilities infrastructure.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales. The direct segment is expected to dominate the market due to low cost offers made by suppliers. Additionally, a large amount of product supply is maintained directly by the manufacturer and for these reasons this segment is the leader in the forecasted period.



