Reduced Starch Syrup Market Size Expected to Reach $6.7 Billion with CAGR of 3.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Rising Economic Affluence of Major Developing Countries like China, Indonesia, and India is Adding to Reduced Starch Syrup Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Reduced Starch Syrup Market size is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growing inclination of people toward healthy food options as chronic illnesses are spiking, changing tastes and preferences, and surging GDP per capita income of developing countries are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Reduced Starch Syrup Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, the Europe Reduced Starch Syrup Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to gigantic confectionery consumption, quality lifestyles, and high GDP per capita incomes.
2. Versatile functional properties, and easy incorporation is said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of the Global Reduced Starch Syrup Market. Adversely impacted production because of the COVID-19 is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Reduced Starch Syrup Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Global Reduced Starch Syrup Market based on the basis of applications can be further segmented into Confectionery, Dairy products, Jams, animal feed, a cosmetic composition, and Others. The confectionery segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the growing trend of confectionery consumption across the continents.
2. The Global Reduced Starch Syrup Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Foodservice providers and Food Industry. The food industry segment held the largest share in 2021. Unlike food service providers, the food industry uses the reduced starch syrup in large quantities as they produce various food items in bulk.
3. The Global Reduced Starch Syrup Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as humungous confectionery consumption.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Reduced Starch Syrup industry are -
1. Gulshan Polyols Ltd
2. Manildra Group
3. Tate & Kyle Plc
4. Aston Group
5. Cargill Inc
