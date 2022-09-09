Needle Free Injection Systems Market to Grow at an Impressive CAGR of 15.46% by 2029

Needle Free Injection Systems Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the needle free injection systems market growing at a CAGR of 15.46% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. A top notch Needle Free Injection Systems Market report has an evaluation of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. The report begins with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The document gives a brief introduction to the research report outlook, TOC, list of tables and figures, an outlook to key players of the market and comprising key regions. An extensive summary of the Needle Free Injection Systems Market comprises prominent market that includes several major market leaders in the report.

Market Overview:

Traditionally, drugs are administered to humans via needles and injections. However, a new concept, needle free injection technology (NFIT), has recently been introduced into the market, which includes a wide range of drug delivery systems. Drugs are delivered through the skin using forces such as shock waves, gas pressure, or electrophoresis. This technique or force propels the drug through the skin, eliminating the need for a hypodermic needle.

The growing number of diabetes cases around the world has created a demand for self-injection systems, which are efficiently met by needle free injection systems; thus, the growing demand for self-medication is fueling the market's growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as an increase in the use of injectable drugs for treatment, are driving demand for the needle free injection systems market. Injectable drug delivery systems have several advantages over oral drug delivery systems, including faster onset of action and maximum bioavailability, making them suitable for use in emergency situations to provide faster relief. Furthermore, it does not cause pain during administration, and needle free injection systems confine the drugs more evenly in the dermis throughout the skin.

Also, the needle free injection systems help to eliminate the risk of infection. As a result of the advantages over conventional needle systems, the market for needle free injection systems is expanding rapidly.

However, huge development costs, as well as stringent device regulations, are likely to impede the growth of the needle free injection systems market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the needle free injection systems market are

Antares Pharma

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.

Medical International Technology

INJEX Pharma AG

National Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Valeritas

InsuJet

PenJet

Crossject

Portal Instruments

Amico Group

BD

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

MedImmune

Mystic Pharmaceuticals

OptiNose US and among others

Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market Scope and Market Size

Needle free injection systems market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, usability, site of delivery, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the needle free injection systems market is segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors, and powder-based needle free injectors.

Needle free injection systems market has also been segmented based on the product into fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors.

On the basis of technology, the needle free injection systems market is segmented into jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, laser-powered needle-free injectors and vibration-based needle-free injectors.

On the basis of usability, the needle free injection systems market is segmented into disposable needle-free injectors and reusable needle-free injectors.

On the basis of site of delivery, the needle free injection systems market is segmented into subcutaneous injectors, intramuscular injectors and intradermal injectors.

Based on application, the needle free injection systems market is segmented into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, oncology, and pain management and other.

On the basis of end user, the needle free injection systems market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and other.

The countries covered in the needle free injection systems market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the needle free injection systems market due to increased investment in research and development, whereas Europe is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rising demand for biologics, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions by major market players, favourable reimbursement policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and regulatory requirements.

The country section of the needle free injection systems market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

