3D Printing Materials Market Size to Reach USD 13.28 Billion at a CAGR of 23.7% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Increasing demand for polymers in 3D printing applications and rising applications in the aerospace and defense industry are drives growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3D printing materials market size was USD 1.97 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by growing adoption of 3D printing materials in the global healthcare industry.

Healthcare companies are increasingly adopting 3D printing technology for applications ranging from 3D-printed bioreactors and vasculature to surgical planning models. In addition, rising demand for personalized precision devices has led to large-scale adoption of 3D printing technology. Moreover, increasing innovations by engineers is expected to drive market revenue growth. For instance, engineers have developed a 3D printed airway splint for babies with tracheobronchomalacia, thus enabling them to live more normal lives by supporting tiny airways near lungs that could collapse as a result of this condition. Furthermore, rising implementation of 3D printing technology in the healthcare industry is expected to provide significant opportunities for market players in the future.

Top Companies: 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys, Arkema, Materialise, EOS, CRS Holdings, LLC., Solvay, Desktop Metal, Inc., DSM, and Ultimaker BV.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The plastic segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing need for low cost, ease of manufacture, versatility, and water resistance. Plastics are widely used in manufacturing and prototyping owing to their durability and efficiency. Plastic 3D printing materials are used to create accurate and repeatable fixtures and jigs in manufacturing processes owing to advantages such as productivity, durability, repeatability, and lower total costs. In addition, increasing need for streamlined workflows to accelerate digital design, create appearance models, and build functional prototypes is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

The filament segment is expected to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Plastic materials are typically used as filaments in 3D printing processes. Filaments retain good tensile strength and can withstand heavy loads, so they are commonly used for prototypes and investment casting molds as they become flexible at the right temperature. These characteristics make filaments a great choice for printing plastic automotive parts, moving parts, musical instruments, kitchen appliances, electronic housings, and various toys. These factors are expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

The Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period owing to increasing need for faster 3D printing. Easy scalability of FDM technology allows for printing of larger objects at lower costs. In addition, FDM process involves layering materials in a pattern and fusing them together, thus, it is widely accepted as a simple method of 3D printing. FDM 3D printing technology is the first choice of end-users, as a result of its ease of use and low complexity.

The manufacturing segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period owing to faster production process with low operational costs. 3D printing is used for mass production of superior parts and components in a number of end-use industries, including automotive, construction, healthcare, and aerospace, and defense, among others. Besides automotive components, 3D printing is also used to produce mobile cases, toys, and a number of other products to reduce material waste. This technology has been widely adopted in these end-use industries due to its advantages such as its ability to reduce manufacturing costs and lead times.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Construction Films market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plastic

Metal

Ceramic

Others

Form Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Filament

Powder

Liquid

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Prototyping

Manufacturing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Construction Films during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

