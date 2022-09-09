Shawcor Receives Contract Award for Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project, Offshore Northern Australia

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (“Shawcor” or the “Company”) (TSX: SCL) today announced that its pipe coating division (“Pipeline Performance Group” or “PPG”) has been awarded a definitive contract by Allseas to provide anti-corrosion, internal flow coat, and concrete weight coatings for the Darwin Pipeline Duplication project, located offshore Northern Australia. The value of the award is approximately C$35 million. The work will be executed from Shawcor’s Kabil, Indonesia facility, commencing in 2023.



“Shawcor has many years of experience successfully executing large, complex coating projects from our Kabil facility, including the Scarborough project which will be underway imminently,” said Simon Dewey, PPG’s Senior Vice President - Eastern Hemisphere. “We believe this experience, combined with our market leading technology and highest quality standards, positions Shawcor to be a strong partner to Allseas.”

Kevin Reizer, PPG President added “The global offshore pipeline construction industry is entering a multi-year period of robust activity, driven by the rising need for energy supply and energy security. As the world’s leading provider of offshore pipeline coating solutions, Shawcor is excited to be involved in this project. Today’s award, in combination with the recently announced Southeast Gateway Pipeline contract and many other smaller projects, serves to strengthen our already substantial backlog while ensuring our worldwide footprint of coating facilities move a step closer to full utilization.”

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. is a growth-oriented, global material sciences company serving the Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation markets. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Systems, Automotive & Industrial and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern

External Communications & ESG, Director

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

