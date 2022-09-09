InflaRx to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- JENA, Germany, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, today announced its participation at several conferences.



H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference, New York, NY USA: Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx, will provide a general corporate overview and update on Wednesday, September 14th at 9:30 am EDT (3:30 pm CEST). A link to the live stream of the presentation and a replay following the live event will be provided on the InflaRx website in the Investors – Events & Presentations section.

10th World Sepsis Day, Berlin, Germany: Prof. Riedemann will participate in a podium discussion organized by the Global Sepsis Alliance and the German Sepsis Foundation on September 16th. In advance of the event, a press conference was held on September 9th at the German Federal Press Conference (“Bundespressekonferenz”) at which Prof. Riedemann discussed “Innovative Therapeutics in Viral Sepsis.”

6th Complement Drug Development Summit, Boston, MA USA: Prof. Dr. Renfeng Guo, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of InflaRx, will give a presentation on Wednesday, September 28th entitled, “Treatment of Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients with Vilobelimab, a First-in-Class Anti-C5a Antibody.“

35th Annual Congress, European Society for Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM), Paris, France: Prof. Dr. Alexander Vlaar, principal investigator of the PANAMO Phase III trial, will present a poster on October 24 entitled, “Vilobelimab Treatment in Mechanically Ventilated Patients with COVID-19: A Randomized Controlled Phase III Trial.”

About InflaRx N.V.

InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary technology to discover and develop first-in-class or best-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a and C5aR. Complement C5a and its receptor C5aR are powerful inflammatory mediators involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information, please visit www.inflarx.com .

