Doula and Birth Coaching Services Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Market share for doulas and birth coaches in Europe is 27.09% in 2022. North America is the leading region, the market for doulas and birth coaches has expanded and holds a share of 30.46% in 2022.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the doulas and birth coaching market is expected to see an adequate CAGR of 6.2% , and is projected to increase from US$ 13,480 million in 2022 to US$ 24,600 million by 2032.



In the forefront of the COVID-19 response, midwives and other front-line healthcare workers go above and beyond the call of duty and risk their own lives to provide vital healthcare services. Additionally, the demand for doula and birth coaching services is being aided by the provision of particular labor support techniques and strategies, supporting laboring women and their families, and enabling communication between moms and medical professionals.

During the forecast period, the market for doulas and birth coaching is anticipated to see growth. Doulas and birth coaching are likely to become increasingly popular as midwives and obstetricians continue to stress teamwork, which results in a steady increase in the percentage of births attended by midwives.

Since many women discover that having a companion by their side throughout labor and delivery brings them comfort and encouragement, support workers known as doulas have become more common, which encourages the market for doula and birth coaching services.

Participants in the doulas and birth coaching programs also emphasize the use of touch, acupressure, breathing techniques, movement, and position modifications as non-drug painkillers. A doula will therefore support your ability to decide what to do with your own body and unborn child.

Women in western countries, however, no longer utilize the pill and are gradually moving instead to IUDs and implants due to the severe negative effects. Since more people are becoming aware of alternative growth strategies, this industry will continue to rise through the end of 2020.

Key Takeaways of the Doula and Birth Coaching Services Market

Competitive Analysis: Companies Are Focusing on Service Quality

Doula and birth coaching service providers stand to gain significantly from marketing strategies, and some professional organizations within the NHS have already acknowledged their importance.

My Baby Lady, The New Mummy Company, Mothersdoula.com, Be Her Village Inc., Gold Coast Doulas, Louisiana Baby Company, Vermont Doula Company, Horizon NJ Health, June Motherhood are some of the key players in the doulas and birth coaching market.

Recent Developments

Birth Healing Group Coaching provides comparable services. All group coaching participants have access to a private Facebook group where they can continue working together between calls. Furthermore, for use between group calls, this program includes a workbook notebook where you can complete the exercises.

June Motherhood provides 1:1 consultations with a range of knowledgeable experts, including birth and postpartum doulas, as well as live, small group classes.

Key segments

By Doula Type:

Labor/Birth Doula

Postpartum Doula

AntePartum Doula

Sibling Doula

Others





By Service Mode:

Online

Offline

By Service Type:

Pregnancy Coaching

Childbirth Coaching

Postpartum Support

Online Childbirth Education Classes

Others





By Coaching Type:

Group Coaching

Private Coaching

Package Type:

In Person Package

Virtual Package

