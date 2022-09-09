Submit Release
TG Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside chat available for on demand download beginning Monday, September 12 2022 at 7:00 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place September 12 – 14, 2022.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available for on demand download beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET on the conference website. The webcast will also be available on TG’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has completed a Phase 3 program for ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a unique epitope on CD20-expressing B-cells, to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

