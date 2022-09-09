Genome Sequencing Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 41,151.61 Million with Excellent CAGR of 15.73% by 2028

Genome Sequencing Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 15.73% in the forecast period.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive industry research on "Global Genome Sequencing Market" published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. A top notch Genome Sequencing Market report has an evaluation of the factors influencing the supply and demand of the related products and services, and challenges reckoned by market players. The report begins with a market outlook together with the data integration and capabilities study with the appropriate findings. It has projected strong upcoming growth of the market. The document gives a brief introduction to the research report outlook, TOC, list of tables and figures, an outlook to key players of the market and comprising key regions. An extensive summary of the Genome Sequencing Market comprises prominent market that includes several major market leaders in the report.

Market Overview:

Genome sequencing is the procedure of mapping and sequencing of the unique DNA of a person. Genome signifies the entire blueprint of a person’s human body. Genome sequencing aids to identify any important differences in the genes, which are a bundle of DNA, in a person’s body which can cause a disease or upsurge the likelihood of a disease.

Major factors that are expected to boost the genome sequencing market in the forecast period are the growing of the government funding to encourage genomics projects, the increasing of the incidence of the cancer and the increasing applications of next-generation sequencing in cancer research. Furthermore, the entry of the new key players and start-ups and the growing application areas of genome sequencing are further anticipated to propel the growth of the genome sequencing market. However, the rise in the cost of the genomic equipment, shortage of skilled professionals and the secure storage of large volumes of sequenced data are few of the factors further estimated to impede the growth of the genome sequencing market in the timeline period. Additionally, the utilization of genomics in specialized or personalized medicine will further provide opportunities for the growth of the genome sequencing market in the near future.

The Analysis Objectives of the report are:

To know the Global Genome Sequencing Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

To study the important players and analyse their growth plans.

To analyse the amount and value of the Global Genome Sequencing Market, depending on key regions

To analyse the Global Genome Sequencing Market concerning growth trends, prospects and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine the Global Genome Sequencing Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

Primary worldwide Global Genome Sequencing Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify and analyse the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans for future.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches and acquisitions on the market.

The major players covered in the genome sequencing market report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

QIAGEN

Eurofins Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BGI

General Electric Company

Eppendorf AG

Abbott

LI-COR

Siemens

PerkinElmer Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

DNASTAR

Geneious

Myriad Genetics

GATC Biotech

Biomatters

New England Biolabs

Genome Sequencing Market Scope and Market Size

The genome sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the product, the genome sequencing market is segmented into consumables, systems and software, services.

Based on the technology, the genome sequencing market is segmented into PCR, sequencing, microarray, nucleic acid extraction and purification, others.

Based on the application, the genome sequencing market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery and development, precision medicine, agriculture and animal research, others.

Based on the end user, the genome sequencing market is segmented into research centers, academic and government institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, others.

Regional Analysis for Genome Sequencing Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

