Root Beer Market Size Expected to Reach $935.6 Million with CAGR of 4.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Growing Trend of Nightlife Among the Younger Generation in Both Developed and Developing Worlds Has its Fair Contribution to Driving Root Beer Market Forward.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Root Beer Market size is estimated to reach $935.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Moreover, the variety of flavor options, a growing number of hospitality venues such as restaurants, cafes, bars, increasing population, spiraling western influence in developing nations, budding disposable incomes, and rising trend of visiting pubs and discos among the younger generation are the factors set to drive the growth of the Global Root Beer Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key takeaways :
1. The North America Global Root Beer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high demand as the drink is native to the region, high GDP per capita, independent lifestyles of millennials, better retail network, and the high number of bars and nightclubs.
2. The growing trend of nightlife in developing countries with heightening western influence, rising disposable incomes, several flavor options, low ABV content, and augmenting number of bars and nightclubs are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Root Beer Market. Deteriorated production and supply chain and excess health complications of root beer consumption reduce market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Root Beer Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Global Root Beer Market, based on type, can be further segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The non-alcoholic segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to exceptional taste and enlarging demand by millennials.
2. The Global Root Beer Market, based on distribution channel, can be further segmented into Off-trade facilities (Specialty stores, Supermarkets, liquor shops, and e-commerce), On-trade channels (restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs, and others). The off-trade segment held the largest share in 2021.
3. The Global Root Beer Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share, with 36% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Root Beer industry are -
1. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc
2. Boylan Bottling
3. Best Damn Brewing co
4. Rhineland Brewing Co
5. Sprecher Brewing Co
