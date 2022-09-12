Poultry Feed Additives Market Share Worth US$ 12.4 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Mold Inhibitors Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Poultry Feed Additives MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Poultry Feed Additives Market size is estimated to reach $12.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Poultry feed additives are materials that are included in poultry feed to enhance its nutritional value, improve performance, or curb ailments. Mold inhibitors avert the development of molds already existing in raw materials and feed. The surging demand for processed meat and protein diets owing to the increase in income levels of households is set to drive the Poultry Feed Additives Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Poultry Feed Additives Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Poultry Feed Additives Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring demand for poultry meat enhanced by the intake of processed poultry in nations like China, India and Australia and the surging demand for micro-nutrients in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. Poultry Feed Additives Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for poultry meat and eggs from the developing countries and the proliferating demand for micro-nutrients in poultry production. However, the limitations of utilizing wheat in feed formulation include the existence of high non-starch polysaccharides contents leading to intestinal digesta viscosity issue and the presence of high fiber content which makes it hard to be disintegrated by chicken which is some of the major factors hampering the growth of Poultry Feed Additives Market.
3. Poultry Feed Additives Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Poultry Feed Additives Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Poultry Feed Additives Market based on type can be further segmented into Minerals, Amino Acids, Probiotics, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Prebiotics, Feed Enzymes, and Others. The Vitamins Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of vitamin micro-nutrients for optimal poultry production.
2. The Poultry Feed Additives Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Poultry Feed Additives Market) held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the surging intake of poultry meat in the Asia-Pacific region.
3. The Poultry Feed Additives Market based on the application can be further segmented into Turkeys, Ducks, Geese, and Chicken. The Chicken segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging inclination of consumers for broiler meat across the world. The micro-nutrients are regularly included in the feed as vitamin and mineral premixes, further to their levels in the organic feedstuffs.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Poultry Feed Additives industry are -
1. Novozymes AS
2. Alltech Inc.
3. Elanco Animal Health
4. Evonik Industries
5. BASF SE
