Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Estimated To Grow At 15% Rate
The Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Report by TBRC covers market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022”, the clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size is expected to grow from $0.36 billion in 2021 to $0.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The global clinical oncology NGS market size is expected to grow to $0.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.7%. The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market during the forecast period.
Request A Sample Now To Gain A Better Understanding Of Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3344&type=smp
Key Trends In The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market
Companies in the clinical oncology next-generation sequencing are increasingly investing in automation of workflow to increase precision and reduce the sample to sample variability.
Overview Of The Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market
The clinical oncology next-generation sequencing market consists of sales of devices and equipment used in clinical oncology next-generation sequencing and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture clinical oncology next-generation sequencing equipment. Next-generation sequencing is a process used to determine the sequence of nucleotides in a section of DNA and is used for oncology research. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
Learn More On The Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
By Technology: Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Pyro-Sequencing, Synthesis Sequencing, Real Time Sequencing, Ligation Sequencing, Reversible Dye Termination Sequencing, Nano-Pore Sequencing
By Application: Screening, Companion Diagnostics, Others
By End-User: Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Research Organizations, Diagnostic Laboratories
By Geography: The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (Qiagen), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Perkin Elmer, Agilent Technologies, Pacific Bioscience, and Caris Life Sciences.
Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.
Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of clinical oncology next generation sequencing global market. The market report gives clinical oncology next generation sequencing market analysis, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size, clinical oncology next generation sequencing global market growth drivers, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market share, clinical oncology next generation sequencing market segments, clinical oncology next generation sequencing global market major players, clinical oncology next generation sequencing global market growth across geographies, clinical oncology next generation sequencing global market trends and clinical oncology next generation sequencing market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The clinical oncology next generation sequencing market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
Not What You Were Looking For? Go Through Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-molecular-diagnostics-global-market-report
Oncology Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-biosimilar-global-market-report
Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2022
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-devices-global-market-report
About The Business Research Company?
The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check Out Our:
TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC