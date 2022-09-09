Market Overview - Why You Need to Invest in Forensics Technology Market After Covid19?

Advancements in forensic science and launch of new technology are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Forensic Technology Market", the forensic technology market was valued at $15.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $44.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Forensic technology is widely used in criminal investigations, due to the various benefits associated with it, such as using computer forensics to solve cyber crimes. Research technologies include DNA analysis, biometric devices, digital forensics, and ballistics analysis. In addition, fingerprint scanning technology is used for scanning through fingerprint and palm line recognition. DNA testing is an emerging technology used to investigate crimes through the analysis of DNA sequences.

Major Market Players -

The key market players analyzed in the global forensics technology market report include 3M COMPANY, Agilent Technologies Inc., Belkasoft, Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik GmbH (Forensic Division of Eurofins Scientific S.E.), GE Healthcare (A healthcare division of GE company), LGC Limited, Morphotrust USA (Safran S.A.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., NMS Labs, and Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology Inc. (Subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc.). They have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global technology market in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. This is due to the rate of crime and the presence of leading R&D players who specialize in the area. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a lucrative growth in the forensic technology industry, due to the increase in crime rates and government initiatives to control crime in the region.

Increase in crime rates and involvement of advanced technologies to solve criminal cases drive the growth of the global forensics technology market. On the other hand, lack of accuracy in these technologies restrain the growth to some extent. However, advancements in forensic science and launch of new technology are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Forensics Technology Market Scenario-

The global lockdown led to a steep decline in criminal cases across the globe. On the other hand, most of the investigations on criminal cases were either postponed or halted owing to the strict social distancing norms imposed by the government during the pandemic. These factors impacted the global forensics technology market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

However, the market has already started recovering and is anticipated to revive very soon.

Analyst Review (2022) -

Accordingly, the CXOs further stated that the forensic technology market has gained momentum, owing to factors such as increase in crime rate, and higher need for solving finesse criminal cases using advanced technologies contribute to the market. In addition, an advancement in forensic sciences expected to drive the growth of the forensics technology market. However, the high inaccuracy of results can hamper the market growth.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

On the basis of types, the fingerprinting analysis segment was the highest contributor to the forensics technology market in 2020.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

