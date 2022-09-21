Insights Into The Global Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Diagnostic Respiratory Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market demand is expected to grow from $6.36 billion in 2021 to $6.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The global diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $9.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The increasing prevalence of various respiratory diseases contributed to the global respiratory devices and equipment market growth by increasing the use of diagnostic devices and equipment for diagnosis and treatment.

Companies in the market are increasingly investing in portable and wireless diagnostic respiratory devices. The trend is being driven by the ease of handling, cost-effectiveness, advanced features of these devices, and their suitability for use at home care organizations. Innovative technology-enabled portable respiratory devices are being launched into the market, which, unlike traditional devices, can be used for immediate diagnosis of vital signs, for example, the patients’ respiratory rate and the pulse rate.

The respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market consists of sales of diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture respiratory devices and equipment. Respiratory devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Instruments and Devices, Assays and Reagents

• By Test Type: Traditional Diagnostic Tests, Mechanical Tests, Imaging Tests, Molecular Diagnostic Tests

• By Disease Type: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Lung Cancer, Asthma, Tuberculosis, Others

• By End-User: Hospital/Clinical Laboratories, Physician Offices, Reference Laboratories, Others

• By Geography: The global diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ResMed. Inc, Medtronic PLC, Massimo Corporation, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries, Philips Healthcare, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

